BNP activists clash with police in Dhaka after anti-government protest march

BNP activists have clashed with police in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area after a protest march demanding the resignation of the Awami League government.

Several people, including police officers, were injured in the clashes on Tuesday afternoon.

A BRTC double-decker bus was also vandalised and set on fire.

The BNP and police blamed each other for the clashes

The BNP alleged that police attacked its activists during their peaceful movement, while the law enforcers claimed the opposition activists attacked them.