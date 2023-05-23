BNP activists clash with police in Dhaka after anti-government protest march

BNP activists have clashed with police in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area after a protest march demanding the resignation of the Awami League government.
Several people, including police officers, were injured in the clashes on Tuesday afternoon.
A BRTC double-decker bus was also vandalised and set on fire.
The BNP and police blamed each other for the clashes
The BNP alleged that police attacked its activists during their peaceful movement, while the law enforcers claimed the opposition activists attacked them.
Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP organised the march in Dhanmondi, starting near Bangladesh Medical College in Shankar at 4pm and ending near Lab Aid Hospital in Science Laboratory.
Emran Sarker, a BNP activist, said: "After our leaders concluded the march, we were leaving in procession when police stopped us.”
A Kadamtoli-bound BRTC double-decker bus, operating under Nagar Paribahan’s banner, was also vandalised and set on fire, Emran said.
“In response, police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd."
Police detained several BNP leaders from the scene, including former Dhanmondi unit BNP secretary, Shaikh Rabiul Alam.
Abdus Salam, the convener of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, told http://bdnews24.com that they had ended the event peacefully and instructed their leaders and activists to leave.
The clashes erupted shortly after they left the area, he said.
“We strongly condemn the arrest of our leaders and activists, as well as the injuries caused in police attacks. We demand the immediate release of all the leaders and activists, including Shaikh Rabiul Alam.”
A group of BNP leaders and activists attacked police, injuring eight to nine officers, and obstructed traffic, which forced the law enforcers to go into action, said Md Ashraf Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
He said 15 people were detained from the spot.
According to Salam, when they began their march to protest against the arrest and harassment of party leaders and activists near Bangladesh Medical College at 2:30pm, the police detained two of their leaders.