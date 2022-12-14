    বাংলা

    Top court bars GM Quader from serving as Jatiya Party chairman

    The SC upholds a temporary ban on his chairmanship, which will remain in place until the disposal of a case challenging his leadership

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM

    GM Quader will not be allowed to perform his duties as chairman of the Jatiya Party until the disposal of a court case challenging his leadership, the Supreme Court has ruled.

    The Appellate Division on Wednesday overturned a High Court order scrapping a temporary ban on Quader's chairmanship on an appeal by expelled Jatiya Party leader Ziaul Haque Mridha.

    The bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also set a deadline of Jan 9 for the trial court to dispense with Quader's appeal against its decision to bar him from performing his duties as chairman until the resolution of the case.

    Lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam represented Quader at the hearing, while Mohammad Saeed Ahmed appeared on behalf of Ziaul.

    "The Appellate Division has struck down the order and the accompanying rule issued by the High Court. As a result, GM Quader cannot act as chairman of the party," Ahmed said after the hearing.

    “The trial court has been asked to swiftly conduct a hearing on Quader's appeal against the ban. The District Judge's Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Jan 9."

    Former lawmaker Ziaul Haque, who was expelled from the party amid an internal row, filed the case on Oct 4, accusing Quader of declaring himself chairman of the Jatiya Party through 'forgery' following the death of its founder, HM Ershad.

