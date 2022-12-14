Top court bars GM Quader from serving as Jatiya Party chairman

"The Appellate Division has struck down the order and the accompanying rule issued by the High Court. As a result, GM Quader cannot act as chairman of the party," Ahmed said after the hearing.

“The trial court has been asked to swiftly conduct a hearing on Quader's appeal against the ban. The District Judge's Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Jan 9."

Former lawmaker Ziaul Haque, who was expelled from the party amid an internal row, filed the case on Oct 4, accusing Quader of declaring himself chairman of the Jatiya Party through 'forgery' following the death of its founder, HM Ershad.