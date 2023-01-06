    বাংলা

    Hasina addresses nation as AL govt completes fourth year of the current tenure

    Sheikh Hasina is serving as prime minister for the third consecutive term, having formed the current government in January 2019

    News Desk
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 01:30 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing the nation as her Awami League government completes the fourth year of its current tenure.

    The broadcast of her speech began at 7:30 pm on Friday.

    Hasina is serving as prime minister for the third consecutive term after her party won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide in December 2018.

    She formed a new government on Jan 7, 2019. No leader in the country’s political history has been at the helm for this long.

    Hasina is expected to call for people to stay alert to “misinformation and lies” on social media against the government as the election is just a year away.

