'Life is wild!': First Generation Z member elected to US Congress

Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent Florida in the US Congress when the 25-year-old received a call that embodied the historical moment.

"Still thinking about that 'please hold for the President' call last night," Frost tweeted on Wednesday. "Life is wild!"

It was US President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat calling with congratulations on being the first person of Generation Z elected to Congress as a member of the House of Representatives.

The progressive candidate campaigned on reforming gun laws, expanding health care, increasing housing access and addressing climate change on his way to win 59% of the vote in Florida's 10th Congressional District.