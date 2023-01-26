BNP announces 4-day 'pro-democracy' march in Dhaka from Jan 28

The BNP has announced a four-day programme in the capital to demand the 'restoration of democracy' as the party continues its campaign against the government ahead of the 12th national election.

Leaders and activists will take part in 'peaceful' marches across Dhaka from Jan 28-Feb 1, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Naya Paltan on Thursday.

As part of the programme, leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit are set to march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh's Abul Hotel on Jan 28 and from Gabtoli to Mirpur-10 intersection on Jan 31.