BNP announces 4-day 'pro-democracy' march in Dhaka from Jan 28

The BNP has announced a four-day programme in the capital to demand the 'restoration of democracy' as the party continues its campaign against the government ahead of the 12th national election.
Leaders and activists will take part in 'peaceful' marches across Dhaka from Jan 28-Feb 1, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Naya Paltan on Thursday.
As part of the programme, leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit are set to march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh's Abul Hotel on Jan 28 and from Gabtoli to Mirpur-10 intersection on Jan 31.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka South unit will march from Jatrabari to Shyampur on Jan 30 and from Mugda to Malibagh on Feb 1.
The party is pressing home a list of 10 demands, including the restoration of democracy and revival of a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the next general election, which forms the basis of its ongoing antigovernment campaign, according to Mirza Fakhrul.
"The programme will be completely peaceful. We hope everyone will cooperate and participate in the campaign spontaneously,” he said.
While the programme is being organised by the BNP, other parties can also participate in it, he added.