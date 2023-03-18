Khan's decision came after the high court in the capital Islamabad cancelled an arrest warrant it issued for the former cricket star after he repeatedly failed to attend hearings on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister.

Khan denies the charges.

Attempts by the security forces to arrest Khan triggered pitched battles with his supporters earlier this week, during which police used water cannons and tear gas at the petrol-bomb hurling crowds that surrounded Khan's Lahore home.

"Tomorrow, he will appear before the trial court in Islamabad," Khan's lawyer, Azhar Siddique, told Reuters after Khan left a Lahore high court that had granted him bail in several other cases against him.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year.