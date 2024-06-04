Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India's Modi set for a record third term, but wings clipped

The man who as a boy sold tea in his home state of Gujarat has dominated India's politics so completely in the last decade

Modi set for a third term, but wings clipped
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 09:55 PM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 09:55 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
June 4, 2024
June 4, 2024
Budget session begins Wednesday
Budget session begins Wednesday
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More