Republicans want Biden home visitor logs - but not Trump's

"I don't feel like we need to spend a whole lot of time because the Democrats have done that for the past six years," he said in an interview Sunday with CNN.

Trump has announced he would seek the presidency again in 2024, with Biden as his expected Democratic rival.

The Biden disclosures emerged last week after his legal team said it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home. His lawyers on Saturday reported finding five additional pages at his home.

There is no legal requirement that US presidents disclose visitors at their home or at the White House. The Biden administration reinstated disclosures of official guests to the White House and released its first batch of records in May 2021. Former President Donald Trump had suspended the practice shortly after he took office in 2017.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN DOCUMENT ISSUES

Republicans in the US House of Representatives launched an investigation on Friday into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by Biden. Comer's committee is also reviewing the case.

The investigation comes as Trump is under federal criminal investigation for mishandling classified documents after his presidency.

In the Biden case, the president's lawyers informed the National Archives and Justice Department about finding a small number of documents at a think tank in Washington and later at Biden's Wilmington home.