Hasina asks voters to choose ‘dignity’ under Awami League or ‘tyranny’ under BNP-Jamaat

The prime minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had banned the collaborators of the Pakistani army from Bangladesh’s politics.

But BNP founder Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated the Jamaat after usurping power following the assassination of the father of the nation.

“After rehabilitation, they [Jamaat] resumed the politics of killings and terrorism.”

Hasina said the BNP was also involved in killings. She alleged Zia was directly linked to the murder of Bangabandhu.

The BNP founder was also involved with the killings of thousands of members of the armed forces to perpetuate his regime, the prime minister said.

After Zia’s wife Khaleda Zia came to power, militants formed groups in Bangladesh with the direct backing of the BNP, Hasina alleged.

She said the BNP leadership orchestrated the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack targeting her and killed 22 leaders and activists of the Awami League.

The party carried out arson attacks on public transport from 2013 to 2015, killing hundreds of innocent people, according to Hasina.

“Their chairperson [Khaleda] is convicted of embezzling an orphanage’s money. Another top leader [Khaleda’s son Tarique Rahman] is convicted in the 10-truck arms smuggling and the Aug 21 grenade attack cases. Why would people vote for them?”