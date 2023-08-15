    বাংলা

    BNP plans anti-government protest marches for Friday

    With the next general election months away, the BNP has stepped up its demonstrations for a caretaker government

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2023, 01:23 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 01:23 PM

    The BNP has announced protest marches in Dhaka and other cities on Friday as part of its movement to topple the government before the next election.

    It will also distribute leaflets among the people across the country on Thursday and march in districts on Saturday to demand the release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

    Convicted of graft in 2018, the former prime minister is staying at home on suspended prison sentences totalling 17 years and is barred from politics.

    Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the BNP, announced the programmes at their Naya Paltan headquarters on Tuesday.

    Some of the opposition party’s recent programmes have ended in clashes with police and supporters of the ruling Awami League as political tensions run high.

