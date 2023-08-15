BNP plans anti-government protest marches for Friday

The BNP has announced protest marches in Dhaka and other cities on Friday as part of its movement to topple the government before the next election.

It will also distribute leaflets among the people across the country on Thursday and march in districts on Saturday to demand the release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Convicted of graft in 2018, the former prime minister is staying at home on suspended prison sentences totalling 17 years and is barred from politics.