Election Commission reviews appeals from disqualified candidates for a second day

The Election Commission has started the second day of reviewing appeals from candidates who were disqualified during the nomination screening process for the upcoming 12th national elections.

The hearings began at the commission's Agargaon headquarters on Sunday. The regulator is set to hear appeals from 110 candidates daily until Dec 15.

A total of 29 parties and 2,716 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. However, after scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, with 561 candidates seeking reinstatement.