    Election Commission reviews appeals from disqualified candidates for a second day

    The poll watchdog will hear appeals daily until Dec 15

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 06:11 AM

    The Election Commission has started the second day of reviewing appeals from candidates who were disqualified during the nomination screening process for the upcoming 12th national elections.

    The hearings began at the commission's Agargaon headquarters on Sunday. The regulator is set to hear appeals from 110 candidates daily until Dec 15.

    A total of 29 parties and 2,716 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. However, after scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, with 561 candidates seeking reinstatement.

    The poll watchdog will promptly announce its verdict on each appeal after the hearing. Aggrieved candidates have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is presiding over the hearing and four other commissioners are present.

    On Sunday, 94 appeals were heard and 56 people had their candidacies restored.

