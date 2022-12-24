Awami League is set to hold national council as pre-polls pitfalls preoccupy party

The ruling Awami League is going to hold its 22nd National Council while the opposition parties set their sights on bringing down the government and a global economic crisis hurts Bangladesh.

The party leadership is not expected to go through major changes, but the council before the general election is significant as the Awami League scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges by strengthening itself and garnering more popular support.

“When the Awami League wins, it’s a victory for just a few leaders; but when it loses, the entire Bangladesh loses,” famed author Ahmed Sofa said of the 73-year-old party that led Bangladesh throughout the struggle for independence, and economic development in the past 14 years.

The Awami League now aims to win the election by the end of 2023 or early 2024 and oversee the transition of the country from a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ to a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been helming the party for over four decades.

She will preside over the council at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday – an event expected to draw local leaders from across the country to elect a new committee and set future strategy.

STRENGTHENING THE PARTY

The Awami League has held three councils since it came into power in 2009, with the last one in 2019 after winning the parliamentary polls for the third consecutive term.