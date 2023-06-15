US seeks Hasina’s downfall, to take over St Martin’s and force Dhaka to join Quad: Menon

The president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, Rashed Khan Menon, has accused the United States of meddling in Bangladesh’s domestic politics to ensure the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration in an effort to assert its dominance.

The leader of the self-proclaimed largest communist party in Bangladesh, also a junior coalition partner of the incumbent Awami League-led government, made the accusation on Wednesday during a debate in parliament on the recently proposed national budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Earlier in the day, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, had accused the US of meddling in Bangladesh and others’ internal issues “under the pretext of democracy and human rights”.

Referring to the sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its current and former officials imposed in 2021, and the current visa restriction policy, Menon said: “All these are a part of regime-changing tactics by the US.”

Menon, leader of a party known to have deep ties with the ruling Communist Party in China, also made some arguments to support his accusation.

“The US wants St Martin’s Island, and they also want Bangladesh in the Quad,” he said.

The leftist leader, however, did not elaborate on why he believes the US would like to take over the picturesque coral-made island, a popular domestic tourist destination, on the Bay of Bengal.