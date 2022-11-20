As World Cup beckons, political rivals find rare common ground in Bangladesh

With the national election just a year away, the political landscape in Bangladesh is heating up as old foes, the Awami League and the BNP, lock horns once again in their quest for supremacy. But this year's football World Cup provides a momentary respite from the hostilities while revealing that even the fiercest of rivals may share similar allegiances away from the realm of politics.

The world's biggest sporting event is set to kick off in Qatar this week and the buzz surrounding the tournament is almost at a fever pitch in Bangladesh. As ever, the country remains staunchly divided between the blue and white of Argentina and the yellow and blue of their eternal rivals, Brazil.

As the saying goes, politics is downstream from culture and, it seems to ring true here as many politicians are indulging in football fever. The general secretaries of the countries' two major political parties, who are seemingly embroiled in a never-ending war of words, may even be on the same side for once.