UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a dramatic end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers' favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak had been sparring over their plans for about 30 minutes when there was a loud crash in the studio.

It occurred while the camera was on Truss in the debate hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper. Truss held her hands to her face and said, "Oh my God", and the broadcast was then cut.

Talk TV said the presenter, Kate McCann, had fainted.