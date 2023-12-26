Hasina calls on voters to re-elect Awami League for continued progress

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the public to vote for the Awami League in the national polls, highlighting the significant progress Bangladesh has achieved under her administration.

Hasina made the call at a campaign event organised by the ruling party's Rangpur-2 candidate Md Ahsanul Haque Duke in Taraganj on Tuesday.

Emphasising the government's commitment to the people of Rangpur, she said that their living standards had improved since the Awami League came to power.

Reflecting on the situation in the country following her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, Hasina noted the "severe neglect" experienced by the people.

"Our government has been working to ensure that not a single person is neglected."