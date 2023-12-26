    বাংলা

    Hasina calls on voters to re-elect Awami League for continued progress

    The prime minister makes the call at a campaign rally in Rangpur's Taraganj

    Rangpur Correspondent
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the public to vote for the Awami League in the national polls, highlighting the significant progress Bangladesh has achieved under her administration.

    Hasina made the call at a campaign event organised by the ruling party's Rangpur-2 candidate Md Ahsanul Haque Duke in Taraganj on Tuesday.

    Emphasising the government's commitment to the people of Rangpur, she said that their living standards had improved since the Awami League came to power.

    Reflecting on the situation in the country following her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, Hasina noted the "severe neglect" experienced by the people.

    "Our government has been working to ensure that not a single person is neglected."

    "I took the risk to return to Bangladesh after Bangabandhu was assassinated with the sole aim of improving the standard of living for you," Hasina said while underlining her commitment to continue working for the people's welfare.

    The prime minister received a positive response from the crowd, with people raising their hands in agreement.

    After the rally in Taraganj, Hasina left for Fatehpur to take part in another event.

