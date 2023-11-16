BNP, allies protest against 'one-sided' election schedule

The BNP and its allies have held protests across Dhaka over the announcement of what they said was a ‘one-sided election schedule’.

The BNP held demonstrations in Rampura, Malibagh, Wari, and Motijheel, while its student wing Chhatra League held marches in Sayedabad and Segunbagicha.

The Ganatantra Mancha and the Gana Odhikar Parishad held processions on Bijoynagar Road and the LDP and Left Democratic Alliance held protests at Purana Paltan.

The BNP’s headquarters in Naya Paltan remains locked. Police personnel are lined up in rows on either side of the offices. Police have been in the area since the offices were locked amid violence surrounding a rally in the area on Oct 28.