Anxiety mounts amid frenzy of political rhetoric over BNP’s Dec 10 Dhaka rally

Noakhali’s Ariful Islam had planned to visit Dhaka for work-related matters around Dec 10.

He first thought about bringing his adolescent children with him as their school year has already been wrapped up.

But later, Ariful ditched his plan to bring the children along, fearing for their safety.

Instead, he came by himself ahead of schedule and would like to wrap up his work in Dhaka so that he can leave the city before Dec 10.

Ashfaqul Haque's daughter has a school year final examination scheduled on Dec 10. He is worried about the safety of his daughter on that day.

Both Ariful and Ashraful’s fears are common in nature.

They are worried that Dhaka city may turn into the ground zero of something horrible on the day after listening to and reading the rhetoric and veiled threats being hurled from both sides of the political divide centring the BNP’s planned Dhaka divisional rally in the capital,

Not only these concerned parents but people from all walks of life who had been interviewed for this article are also worried about possible violence on that day.

“Whether you’re going to work on a public transport or having tea with your colleagues, you will hear discussions about it [the BNP rally],” said Ismat Ara Jolly, a student of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka.

“For the last couple of weeks, the media bites coming out from the ministers and BNP leaders have been giving me the impression that there’s a good chance of violence on that day or the day before. I’ve spotted an increased vigilance of police and plainclothesmen in my neighbourhood. I don’t think it’s normal.”

Such a frenzy of rhetoric creating mass-anxiety centring a specific day is not uncommon in Bangladesh’s political history though.

The remarks of Abdul Jalil, then general secretary of the Awami League, on flashing a “trump card” on Apr 30, 2004 to topple the BNP-led government, had a similar effect on the people. The threat turned out to be a dud though.

This time, some central and local BNP leaders suggested the country would be run by their Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is barred from joining political programmes by conditions of her suspended sentences in graft cases.

Some suggested she might attend the rally while some others said Tarique Rahman, Khaleda’s son and acting chairman of the party who lives in London, would return home on that day. Tarique has been convicted in multiple graft and criminal cases and the government has been actively trying for years to extradite him from the UK.

Some of the senior leaders, such as Amanullah Aman and Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, had said the BNP would make the government resign that day.

Bangladesh’s politics heats up usually during the period between November and February, but it was not the case in the past few years as the opposition could not mount any anti-government movement after the 2018 elections. The COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted political plans and activities.

But as the Sheikh Hasina administration faces a major economic hurdle amid a global crisis with the next election just a year away, the BNP appears to be adamant to make the government bow down to its demand for an election-time caretaker government.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has maintained they will not contest the next election if Hasina does not hand over power to a non-partisan government.

WHAT BNP LEADERS SAY

The scheduled Dec 10 event in Dhaka will cap off the BNP’s two-month-long series of rallies in eight major cities.

Grassroots-level leaders in the previous divisional rallies said they want the party to install a “now or never” approach among the members.

Mirza Fakhrul also hinted about announcing a strategy to that effect at the Dec 10 rally.

“So far, we’ve conducting campaigns to address the people’s misery and troubles. But now we want to mount a campaign to topple the government,” said Rubina Akhter, a member of the party’s female wing. “We’re hoping that the party stalwarts will announce the campaign in the Dhaka rally.”

Some BNP leaders accused the ruling party of creating a panic centring the Dhaka rally.

Mirza Fakhrul in a recent rally said the way the ruling party is talking about the rally as “if it’s not a gathering of people, rather a preparation for a battle”.

Abdullah Al Noman, the opposition party’s vice-chairman and the coordinator of the Dec 10 rally, attempted to cool down the hype centring the rally.

“It’s a divisional rally, not a national one. We’ve organised such rallies in other divisional headquarters in the last two months. This one is a part of the series,” he said.

“The way the ruling party leaders are talking, it sounds like they’re scared of it. We haven’t spread any fear or panic. If they’re scared nonetheless, what can we do about it?”