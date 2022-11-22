Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

The vote resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament, with neither opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim nor former premier Muhyiddin Yassin winning the simple majority needed to form a government.

To break the stalemate, King Al-Sultan Abdullah suggested the two rivals work together to form a 'unity government', Muhyiddin said, but added that he will not work with Anwar. Muhyiddin runs a Malay Muslim conservation alliance, while Anwar runs a multi-ethnic coalition.

The Saturday election and the ensuing turmoil prolongs political instability in the Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delays to policy decisions needed to galvanise an economic recovery.

The king had given political parties until 2:00pm (0600 GMT) on Tuesday to put together alliances needed for a majority.

But the candidates failed to do so after the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition refused to align with either.

It is now up to the constitutional monarch, who plays a largely ceremonial role but can appoint whoever he believes will command a majority.

"Let me make a decision soon," the king told reporters outside the national palace.

He also asked Malaysians to accept any decision about the government formation.