BNP is afraid of election because it cannot rig the vote now: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has taken a fresh dig at the BNP, saying the opposition party is afraid of seeking a popular mandate in elections because it will not be able to rig the vote.

Speaking at a news conference at Bangladesh’s permanent mission to the UN in New York on Saturday, the prime minister said people would not accept the BNP’s allegations of vote fraud because of the party’s history of “election engineering”.

"Now they are speaking about elections. I don't know if people will accept it."