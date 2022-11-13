Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia: Saudi minister

Asked about the priorities for the trip, Jubeir, who is also the kingdom's climate envoy, said:

"We look at the things we care about: stability and security in the region and in the world, how you increase further trade and investment between both countries, and of course the issue of climate is one that is now at the top of the agenda in terms of international relations."

Jubeir said Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, was sincere in its efforts to tackle climate change and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

On Thursday, oil giant Saudi Aramco signed a deal to establish a carbon capture and storage hub at the COP27 climate talks, one of dozens of initiatives that Jubeir said the kingdom was working on.

Environmental campaigners tend to be wary of carbon capture on the grounds industry can use it to justify the continued use of fossil fuels.

"We believe in Saudi Arabia there is no contradiction between improving climate and producing oil," Jubeir said.