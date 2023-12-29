Aminul Haque, an independent from Naogaon-2, dies a day after securing poll symbol

Aminul Haque, an independent candidate for the Naogaon-2 seat, has died eight days before the national elections.

The 75-year-old passed away on Friday while receiving treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital, according to Golam Mawla, the returning officer in Naogaon.

Haque, a former mayor of Najipur municipality in Patnitala Upazila, won back his candidacy through a High Court appeal after the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers. He was allocated the eagle symbol on Thursday, only to pass away the following day.