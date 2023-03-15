Ramadan ban on billboards, posters with photos triggers controversy in Sylhet

Sylhet City Corporation has touched off a controversy with an order to remove banners, posters, and billboards featuring people’s pictures during Ramadan.

Some see the order as Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury’s bid to tap into the religious sensibilities of the Muslims to woo more votes with the next city corporation polls stated for May or June.

Some others say such an order undermines individual freedom, and the city corporation cannot allow it to happen.

Politicians in Bangladesh use colourful banners and posters with their pictures to greet citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan. Companies also run advertisement campaigns to promote their products ahead of the biggest religious festival.