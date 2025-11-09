Advisor Asif Mahmud plans to stand in February election as an independent

Local Government Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said he intends to contest in the next parliamentary polls as an independent candidate.

On Sunday afternoon, he said, though he has not yet decided from where he will stand, he hopes: “It will be from Dhaka, God willing.”

Asked whether he would run under the banner of any political party, Asif said: “For now, the plan is to contest as an independent. We will see what unfolds.”

On Sunday, Asif visited the Dhanmondi election office to submit a voter application. He was previously registered as a voter in Cumilla-3 (Muradnagar).

The visit came ahead of the deadline on Monday for applications to transfer voter areas for the polls set before Ramadan in February next year.

Political parties are expected to begin discussions with the commission from Nov 13. The campaigning is already under way.

Asif is a former coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Regarding coordination with other political parties, he said: “I have not had any discussions with anyone. Whether any seat is left vacant is not my concern. I will make my decision independently.”

Asif served as a student representative in the interim government formed after the July Uprising. He would not set a timeframe on his resignation from the government.

“When I will resign is also largely dependent on decisions at the highest levels of the government. I will discuss this and inform you about it soon,” he added.