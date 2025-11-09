Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Advisor Asif Mahmud plans to stand in February election as an independent

He says when he will resign partly depends on decisions taken at the highest level of government

Advisor Asif Mahmud eyes Dhaka seat solo

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 06:57 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 06:57 PM

Related Stories
Khosru criticises ‘comfort politics’ without elections
Khosru criticises ‘comfort politics’ without elections
Nomination row: BNP suspends Sitakunda convenor
Nomination row: BNP suspends Sitakunda convenor
Pre-Aug 5 aspirations still unmet: Nur
Pre-Aug 5 aspirations still unmet: Nur
Referendum only through parliament: Khosru
Referendum only through parliament: Khosru
Read More
Mamdani’s NY victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics
Mamdani’s NY victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
2 die as Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in the Philippines
2 die as Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in the Philippines
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More