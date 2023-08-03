Trump legal risks deepen with charges of plot to reverse 2020 election

A spokesman for the US Marshals Service said Trump, 77, was expected to be fingerprinted and asked to provide such basic information as his date of birth and Social Security number, when he appears voluntarily on a court summons on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Trump ignored advisers who told him the election was not fraudulent and helped organise fake slates of electors to try to capture electoral votes in states he had lost.

Trump and his allies knowingly pushed those lies as part of a campaign to pressure state and federal officials to throw out the election results, prosecutors said, culminating in a mob of Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

"Despite having lost, the defendant was determined to remain in power," the indictment said.

The Trump campaign issued a statement accusing the Biden administration of targeting him for political gain.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," the campaign said.