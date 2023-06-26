Supreme Court moved to ban Jamaat’s political activities

An appeal has been filed for an order by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a moratorium on the Jamaat-e-Islami’s political activities, including rallies and marches, until the disposal of a plea on the party’s registration.
Chamber Judge Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique sent the plea to the appeals bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique after Barrister Tania Amir, lawyer for petitioner Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, sought a date for a hearing on Monday.
The petition is now set for a hearing on Jul 31.
The Jamaat opposed Bangladesh’s independence during the Liberation War and several of its top leaders were hanged for crimes against humanity in 1971.
The High Court in 2013 ordered the cancellation of the Jamaat’s registration as a political party with the Election Commission, barring the organisation from contesting elections.
The Supreme Court has been hearing Jamaat’s appeal against the High Court verdict.
The latest petition by Rezaul argues that the Jamaat’s plea challenging the High Court verdict will become ineffective if the party continues its programmes, like a rally in Dhaka on Jun 10.
The rally was the first permitted by police for the Jamaat in over a decade. The police permission for the rally came as a surprise to many as the government continued its crackdown on the Jamaat. The ruling Awami League, which led Bangladesh during the 1971 war, has been historically at odds with the Jamaat.