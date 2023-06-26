Supreme Court moved to ban Jamaat’s political activities

An appeal has been filed for an order by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a moratorium on the Jamaat-e-Islami’s political activities, including rallies and marches, until the disposal of a plea on the party’s registration.

Chamber Judge Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique sent the plea to the appeals bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique after Barrister Tania Amir, lawyer for petitioner Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, sought a date for a hearing on Monday.