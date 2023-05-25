Gazipur polls ‘a test for all’ ahead of general election

Gazipur City Corporation is going to polls on Thursday in a closely watched campaign that heated up even with the BNP officially away from the election.

The race for mayor has drawn national attention as Azmat Ullah Khan is back with the Awami League’s ticket while sacked ruling party leader Zahangir Alam’s supporters are eager to snatch victory for his proxy and mother Zayeda Khatun.

Azmat, who had served as mayor for 18 years in a row when Gazipur was a municipality, lost to a BNP candidate a decade ago after it was turned into a city corporation. He lost the party nomination to Zahangir in the last election.

Zahangir will be fighting for his political future in the vote. He had lost the party membership for controversial remarks on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War. The party expelled him again after reinstating his membership following his decision to challenge Azmat in the election.

He and his mother Zayeda filed nominations fearing that he would be barred from the race. The Election Commission declared his candidacy invalid because he was the guarantor of a default loan.