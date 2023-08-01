Police deny Jamaat permission to hold rally in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has rejected the Jamaat-e-Islami’s plea to hold a rally demanding an election-time caretaker government.
The Jamaat planned to rally outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday, but the police said its activists cannot gather there because of security concerns, according to Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for the DMP.
Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the party would give its official reaction to the police denial of permission and announce its next programmes on Tuesday morning.
The Jamaat also demanded the release of its chief Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders and activists, and steps to control price rises.
In a statement, the party said: “The entire nation is united against the fascist government and for a caretaker administration. This government has lost the right to stay on.”
At a press conference on Monday, the Jamaat said its planned rally for Tuesday was announced on Jul 24 and it informed Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun about the plan that day. The DMP was informed the next day.
The Jamaat held a rally with police permission in Dhaka on Jun 10, the first authorised gathering by the party in a decade.
The ruling Awami League and the BNP have been staging demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh for quite some days with the general election only five months away.
The Jamaat, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence during the 1971 Liberation War, has been historically at odds with the Awami League, the party that led the nation in the war.