Police deny Jamaat permission to hold rally in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has rejected the Jamaat-e-Islami’s plea to hold a rally demanding an election-time caretaker government.

The Jamaat planned to rally outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday, but the police said its activists cannot gather there because of security concerns, according to Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for the DMP.

Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the party would give its official reaction to the police denial of permission and announce its next programmes on Tuesday morning.

The Jamaat also demanded the release of its chief Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders and activists, and steps to control price rises.

In a statement, the party said: “The entire nation is united against the fascist government and for a caretaker administration. This government has lost the right to stay on.”