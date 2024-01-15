Religious Affairs Minister Faridul asks EC to be ‘forgiving’ of vote display violation

Minister of Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan has asked the Election Commission to ‘look forgivingly’ on his displaying of his vote on election day, a violation of the electoral code of conduct.
The Jamalpur-2 MP confirmed the matter to the media after submitting a written statement to the commission over the violation on Monday.
The election watchdog summoned Faridul to appear before the commission to explain the breach on the day he was to be sworn into the cabinet on Jan 11.
Faridul cast his ballot at Sirabad High School polling centre in Palabandha Union in Jamalpur during the Jan 7 polls. While voting he showed his ballot and the violation of the electoral conduct was reported in the media alongside his photograph, according to a letter sent to the minister by the regulator.
“Voting in public without maintaining confidentiality is a punishable offence under the regulator’s Representation of the People Order. The watchdog summoned the minister to appear at the EC building at 3 pm on Jan 15 and explain why he should not be punished for the offence,” the watchdog’s letter said.
The religious affairs minister arrived at the commission at the appointed time.
“Nobody is above the law. The commission summoned me as per the law and I responded and spoke to the commission. I respect the law and requested the commission to take a look at the matter kindly,” he said.
The commission said it will decide on the matter soon, the minister said. However, the EC has yet to make any comment on the matter.
Faridul ran for MP from the constituency for the first time in the 9th parliamentary elections in 2008. He was made state minister for the Ministry of Religious Affairs after his third consecutive victory in the 11th national parliamentary elections. He was elevated to the rank of minister this year.