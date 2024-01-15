Religious Affairs Minister Faridul asks EC to be ‘forgiving’ of vote display violation

Minister of Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan has asked the Election Commission to ‘look forgivingly’ on his displaying of his vote on election day, a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The Jamalpur-2 MP confirmed the matter to the media after submitting a written statement to the commission over the violation on Monday.

The election watchdog summoned Faridul to appear before the commission to explain the breach on the day he was to be sworn into the cabinet on Jan 11.