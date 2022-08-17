    বাংলা

    UK's Truss says she is determined to deliver N Ireland bill in full

    Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month is determined even if it faces time-consuming opposition in parliament

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2022, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 12:51 PM

    Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament.

    The bill takes unilateral action -- effectively tearing up parts of the Brexit divorce deal -- to resolve a disagreement with the European Union over how to handle customs arrangements on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Truss acknowledged that the bill, which has faced strong criticism from political opponents in Britain and from the EU, would take time to pass through parliament's upper chamber, where the government does not have a majority.

    She added that resolving the row with the EU was crucial to restoring Northern Ireland's political power-sharing arrangements.

    "This is exactly what I have been working on with the Northern Ireland Protocol bill because until we sort the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol out, we are not going to get Stormont back up and running," she told a hustings event.

    Asked what guarantee she could offer that, if the elected prime minister, she would not bow to those who oppose the plan in the EU or in the United States, Truss said:

    "I took on responsibility for negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol, and against a lot of advice in Whitehall and against the wishes of some of the people that you've mentioned - and I have been very clear with people like (US House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi exactly what I think about this and exactly what we need to do - I have got on with delivering this."

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia's Morrison says he secretly took five ministries because responsibility was his
    Australia's Morrison says he secretly took five ministries
    The former Australian prime minister made the decision during the COVID-19 pandemic because he felt the responsibility for the nation was his alone
    Hasina tears into AL leaders for not speaking out after Bangabandhu’s assassination
    Hasina slates AL leaders for silence after 1975 carnage
    She again blasts Zia, Khaleda and Ershad for sheltering the killers
    Kenya's Ruto: from village chicken seller to president
    Ruto: from chicken seller to president
    Ruto takes office as Kenya faces a convergence of challenges
    Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption
    Myanmar jails Suu Kyi for six years
    The 77-year-old Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar's opposition to military rule has been charged with at least 18 offences

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher