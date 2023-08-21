PM Hasina pays homage to those killed in Aug 21 grenade attack

On Aug 21, 2004, the Awami League organised a peace rally against terrorism and set up a makeshift stage on a truck.

As many as 24 participants were killed and 500 others were injured in a grenade attack launched by terrorists on the programme. The main target was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, then the leader of the opposition. Awami League leaders and activists formed a ‘human shield’ which saved the life of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We organised the rally to protest attacks on the British High Commissioner and the killing and assault of our leaders and activists by the BNP criminals,” said the prime minister.

"They threw Arges grenades at us in broad daylight, with thousands of people present. Arges grenades are generally used in wars, but they used them on the Awami League, especially at a time when we were holding a rally against terrorism. They did not throw one or two but 13 grenades. It’s a miracle that I survived that day.”

"Senior leaders were mounted on the truck while other leaders and activists were in the front. I was about to get off after finishing my speech when Gorky said: 'I couldn't take your photo, would you please wait for a while. Other photographers also said the same thing."

The grenades began to explode only a few seconds after that, the prime minister said. Senior Awami League leaders including Md Hanif cordoned her off, she said. "Three grenades exploded and then, after a small pause, a series of grenades were hurled."