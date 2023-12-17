    বাংলা

    Awami League gives up 26 seats to Jatiya Party, six to 14 Party allies

    The ruling party has decided to contest 263 seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM

    The Awami League will field candidates for 263 seats in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election, leaving 26 seats for the Jatiya Party and six for its allies in the 14 Party Alliance.

    Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua announced the decision at a briefing at the Election Commission’s headquarters on Sunday.

    Sunday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from the polls. The Awami League submitted to election regulators an official list of the seats where candidates had withdrawn.

    According to the letter sent to the EC, the Awami League has withdrawn candidates in 25 races in favour of Jatiya Party candidates. The party had not fielded any candidates for the Narayanganj-5 race, which the Jatiya Party’s Salim Osman is contesting.

    Amid seat-sharing discussions, the Awami League had indicated it would be giving up seven seats in favour of the 14 Party Alliance. However, it only withdrew from six seats in its official letter.

    The candidacies of five Awami League nominees were scrapped amid the screening by returning officers and the appeals by the Election Commission. As such, Awami League candidates will run using the boat symbol in 263 constituencies.

    Barua said that the 14 Party candidates for the six seats will also run using the boat symbol. This means the boat symbol will contest 269 polls in the general election.

    The candidates in the 26 seats for the Jatiya Party will run under the plough symbol of their party.

