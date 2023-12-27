Jobs, affordable prices: Awami League sets out roadmap for 'Smart Bangladesh' in polls manifesto

The Awami League is gearing up to unveil its manifesto for the 12th national polls, setting out a roadmap for the development of a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

The manifesto will be presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday, showcasing the Awami League government's accomplishments over the last three terms. It lays out a comprehensive action plan for the nation's continued progress, with an emphasis on tangible development.