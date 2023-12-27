Jobs, affordable prices: Awami League sets out roadmap for 'Smart Bangladesh' in polls manifesto

The Awami League is gearing up to unveil its manifesto for the 12th national polls, setting out a roadmap for the development of a 'Smart Bangladesh'.
The manifesto will be presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday, showcasing the Awami League government's accomplishments over the last three terms. It lays out a comprehensive action plan for the nation's continued progress, with an emphasis on tangible development.
Emphasising 11 key areas, the manifesto aims to propel the nation towards a future defined by prosperity, inclusivity, and technological advancement, encapsulating the spirit of a Smart Bangladesh.
Key priorities of the Awami League's manifesto include:
Affordable commodities: Striving to maintain commodity prices within everyone's reach.
Vocational education & employment: Ensuring vocational education is accessible and focusing on youth employment opportunities.
Smart Bangladesh: Fostering a Smart Bangladesh, rooted in modern technology.
Profitable agriculture: Boosting investment in integrated farming, mechanisation, and processing to make agriculture more profitable.
Industrial expansion: Expanding the industry by utilising existing infrastructure and enhancing investment.
Bolster financial sector: Enhancing efficiency and capacity across the board, including banking.
Accessible healthcare: Making healthcare affordable for those with lower incomes.
Universal pension: Incorporating everyone into a universal pension system.
Law enforcement accountability: Ensuring law enforcement agencies are effective and accountable.
Combating extremism: Vigorously preventing communalism, terrorism, and all forms of militancy.
Democratic practices: Promoting and protecting democratic systems at all levels.