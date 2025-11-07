Khosru says some oppose polls as they ‘enjoy privileges’ without accountability

Senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said some people are reluctant about elections as they continue to “enjoy privileges” under the current system.

Speaking at a rally in Chattogram on Friday afternoon, the Standing Committee member remarked that those benefiting from the status quo have no interest in change.

“If people can eat well without elections, why would they want one? We all understand that,” he said.

“But those days of feeding and being fed are over. Now it is time for all Bangladeshis to enjoy good food.”

The Chattogram city unit of the BNP organised the event to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Khosru criticised attempts by a “small group in Dhaka” to impose their decisions on the next parliament, saying such efforts “would not be tolerated”.

He urged political parties to maintain harmony and avoid confrontational politics, noting that the people of Bangladesh wanted peace, tolerance and mutual respect even amid disagreements.

The former minister said real democracy required respect for differing views and a political culture rooted in accountability.

The leader argued that it was “deeply undemocratic” to try to force one’s ideology onto the public without first changing the political mindset.

Citizens, he said, wanted their democratic rights restored and a government accountable to them through free elections.

Calling for unity against those seeking to delay or obstruct the upcoming national election, Khosru said the spirit of Nov 7 must once again prevail to ensure that power remains in the hands of the people.

“The ownership of this country belongs to its citizens,” he said. “That ownership will be secured only through a proper election, a representative parliament and an elected government. Anyone standing in the way must be defeated.”

Referring to the July Charter, which was reached through months of dialogue among political groups, Khosru said the matter was already settled.

“Chapter closed,” he said. “Those now trying to impose fresh demands on others or the public must return to the democratic path. Following Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic style will not work.”

He also urged political parties to seek the people’s mandate rather than “exerting pressure” on the BNP to endorse their agendas.

“Every party has its own philosophy and vision,” he said. “We respect that. But one party cannot impose its will on another.”