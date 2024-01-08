    বাংলা

    JaSaD’s Hasanul Haq Inu loses to independent challenger

    Independent candidate and Awami League leader Kamarul Arefin won the Kushtia-2 seat by over 23,000 votes, according to an unofficial count

    Kushtia Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 07:23 PM

    Former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and a key partner of the Awami League from the 14-Party Alliance, has lost the race for the Kushtia-2 seat.

    Returning Officer Ehtasham Reza announced the unofficial results for the constituency consisting of Mirpur and Bheramera after polls closed on Sunday.

    According to the results, Kamarul Arefin, an Awami League leader who ran as an independent, was elected with 115,799 votes while Inu, running under the Boat symbol of the ruling party, received 92,445 votes.

    RELATED STORIES
    LIVE: Counting underway after low turnout marks ‘mostly peaceful’ Bangladesh polls
    Awami League secures majority
    Officials count ballots after daylong voting with low turnout amid opposition boycott 
    Salman F Rahman routs Salma Islam to win Dhaka-1 seat
    Salman F Rahman wins Dhaka-1
    The Awami League victor bagged 150,005 votes, while Salma secured 34,930
    Inu, Menon, Manju face tough reelection bids despite Awami League's backing
    Tough tests for Inu, Menon, Manju despite AL support
    Local leaders of the party refuse to cede support to the candidates with ‘boat’ symbol from the 14 Party Alliance
    Awami League’s partners in 14 Party Alliance ‘politely decline’ seat-sharing deal
    AL’s allies decline seat-sharing deal
    JASAD President Hasanul Haq Inu asked for more seats for allied parties and called for the withdrawal of AL leaders running as independents

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India