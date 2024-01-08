JaSaD’s Hasanul Haq Inu loses to independent challenger

Officials count ballots after daylong voting with low turnout amid opposition boycott
Former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and a key partner of the Awami League from the 14-Party Alliance, has lost the race for the Kushtia-2 seat.
Returning Officer Ehtasham Reza announced the unofficial results for the constituency consisting of Mirpur and Bheramera after polls closed on Sunday.
According to the results, Kamarul Arefin, an Awami League leader who ran as an independent, was elected with 115,799 votes while Inu, running under the Boat symbol of the ruling party, received 92,445 votes.