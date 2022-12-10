BNP supporters overcome 'hurdles at every step' to join Dhaka rally

As the BNP's highly-publicised divisional rally gets underway, the Golapbagh field in Dhaka is packed to the brim with little room to manoeuvre.

The venue was glistening with an array of colours on Saturday as thousands of party leaders and activists swarmed every corner in red, blue, yellow and purple caps. Many were also carrying the national flag.

The event was scheduled to kick off at 11 am. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the party's standing committee, is the chief guest.

Aman Ullah Aman, the convener of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, will preside over proceedings. Meanwhile, senior leaders, including BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, took their seats on the stage hours before the start of the event.

Two chairs have been kept empty, bearing the photos of Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, the acting head of the party.

Aman Ullah believes the 'sea of people' is indicative of the growing discontent over the current state of the country. "The wave of people is unstoppable. No matter how much they may have been suppressed, the people are rising up. The image at this rally conveys that message."