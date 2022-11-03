    বাংলা

    Khaleda will be sent back to prison if BNP ‘overdoes’ it, says Hasina

    The prime minister warns the BNP against ‘overdoing’ things in their movement to unseat the government

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 04:27 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has warned the BNP against “overdoing” things in their movement to topple the government, threatening to send back their chief Khaleda Zia to jail in corruption cases.

    The BNP chairperson was imprisoned by court in 2018. She was released in 2020 on suspended sentences granted by the government at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been staying at home since then and took treatment in hospital several times. 

    Her party has recently bolstered its protests demanding her unconditional release and the resignation of Hasina as prime minister before the next parliamentary elections to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

    Some BNP leaders suggested the country will be run on orders from Khaleda from Dec 10.

    In reaction to the BNP’s threat to bring her government down, Hasina said on Thursday, “How will a party, born from a military dictator’s pocket, a party of usurpers will restore democracy?” 

    Speaking at a Jail Killing Day discussion organised by the ruling Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, the prime minister said, “The BNP is doing excesses. Where are its leaders?”

    “Khaleda Zia has been sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust case and 10 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust case. The caretaker government, people who they [BNP] are fond of, not us, started the cases.”

    She said Khaleda was released on compassionate grounds. “She is ailing, elderly. Her sister and brother came to me with a plea to let her stay at home by suspending the sentences. I’ve granted it on humanitarian grounds.”

    “If they overdo things, if the BNP overdoes it, [I will send Khaleda] to jail again.”    

