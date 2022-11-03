Khaleda will be sent back to prison if BNP ‘overdoes’ it, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has warned the BNP against “overdoing” things in their movement to topple the government, threatening to send back their chief Khaleda Zia to jail in corruption cases.

The BNP chairperson was imprisoned by court in 2018. She was released in 2020 on suspended sentences granted by the government at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been staying at home since then and took treatment in hospital several times.

Her party has recently bolstered its protests demanding her unconditional release and the resignation of Hasina as prime minister before the next parliamentary elections to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024.