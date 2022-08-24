EVM casting for 150 seats to ensure proper voting, not to please parties: CEC

“The political will not handle the voting, the EC will. Those of us in the commission have complete faith [in the system] and decided unanimously to use EVMs in 150 seats for now,” he clarified.

On whether the method could potentially trigger a fresh crisis, Awal said: “Let’s wait and see what happens.”

The 12th parliamentary elections for 300 constituencies will be held between November 2023 and January 2024.

In the 2018 parliamentary polls, votes were cast through EVMs in six seats.

“We took the decision not based on what others want, but took the objections into account. Several parties spoke in favour of EVMs, not just one. Some of them agreed based on conditions. We’ve also gathered expert opinions.”

The EC now has 150,000 EVMs, through which it can hold elections in 70-80 constituencies. It will need to purchase new equipment to conduct polls in additional seats.