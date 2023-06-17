Biden to make re-election pitch to unions in Pennsylvania

Hailed as the most pro-union president in history by labour leaders, he has supported collective bargaining at companies, reversed Trump-era rules that weakened worker protections, pushed to reverse a decades-long decline in union membership, and made it easier for union labour to build bridges and ports around the country.

White working-class union voters were divided on Biden in 2020, but some union leaders say he now has their support.

Some building trades unions, whose members traditionally vote Republican, did not endorse any candidate in 2020 after local leaders couldn't agree over backing Biden or Donald Trump.

Ryan Boyer, head of the influential Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents 50 unions including boilermakers and steelworkers, said Biden's track record as president has erased any doubt among his members about who to support in 2024.

"It's a different electorate this time around," he said. "There is not one labour leader worth their salt in Philadelphia that hasn't recognized just how much President Biden has supported men and women in labour. It's much different."