Salahuddin critiques third-party invitation, says BNP will only respond to interim government

Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed has questioned invitations routed through another political party, saying his party will participate in discussions only if summoned by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking at a discussion in Dhaka’s Kakrail on Saturday afternoon, the National Standing Committee member said the interim administration should act “impartially like a caretaker government”.

He said, “We thought the National Consensus Commission would play the role of a referee and that the interim government would perform its duties neutrally. But now, you have become the referee and scored a goal by hand.

“You are telling political parties to make decisions within seven days or else you will decide for them.”

He added, “We have supported you and will continue to do so within that limit. But if you think of sending invitations through another political party, who are they? If the chief advisor of the interim government invites us for any discussion, we are always ready to attend.”

Salahuddin objected to the use of another political party for invitations and said the interim government does not have the authority to impose a seven-day deadline.

“You are not an elected government. Remember, you have no authority to command us or display such power,” he said.

Turning his remarks towards the Jamaat-e-Islami, Salahuddin warned the party against seeking a political comeback through alliances with the Awami League.

“Those who took the wrong side in 1971, who began their backward journey in 1947, who once stood beside Hussain Muhammad Ershad under the Jatiya Party -- if you now seek revival by holding Awami League’s hand, only Allah knows what your fate will be,” he said.

“What you have started will encourage fallen ‘fascists’ and all other undemocratic forces in Bangladesh. If you think that just because you cannot eat, you will spoil the entire meal, the people of Bangladesh will never accept it. We will not allow that,” he warned.

Referring to Jamaat deputy chief Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Salahuddin said: “If you want to enjoy luxury, do so. But we will not let Bangladesh’s political ground -- the field for democratic struggle -- become heated again through undemocratic means.”

“You have set an ultimatum until the 11th of November,” he added. “Who is giving this ultimatum to the government? The government has already recommended in your favour. The National Consensus Commission has granted everything you wanted. That is why you are speaking in tune with them.”

He brushed aside the “lockdown programme” call by what he termed “fallen fascists”, describing it as “a madman’s delight”.

“Those who never believed in politics, who never believed in Bangladesh’s democratic system, who ruled this country for years through ‘fascism’ -- they are the ones who tried to turn this land into a ‘tax state’. They have now found refuge in Delhi,” he said.

Salahuddin added, “If they now think from there that they can call for a lockdown in Bangladesh -- isn’t that a madman’s pleasure? If the Awami League believes the people will join their lockdown on the 13th of November, then why did they get ousted on the 5th of August?”

He questioned how the Awami League could think that, within a year, people who rejected “fascist Sheikh Hasina and the authoritarian Awami League” would respond to their lockdown call.

“If you have the courage, come back and see how the people of Bangladesh will receive you,” Salahuddin said.

“We want you to return and face justice. Stand in the dock -- the people of this country will ensure fair judgment.”

“But instead of that, you are calling for a lockdown just to satisfy a madman’s fancy. In that case, they are not only fallen fascists -- their minds have truly become sick,” he added.