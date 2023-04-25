    বাংলা

    BNP leader Rizvi released from jail after four months

    The BNP leader was arrested in a raid on the party’s headquarters on Dec 7

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj after four and a half months of detention.

    Rizvi left the jail at 4 pm Tuesday after securing bail from the court, said Asadul Karim Shahin, BNP assistant publicity secretary. “He is very sick and he is being taken home.”

    Over 100 party activists and leaders, including Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, and Dr Rafiqul Islam, greeted Rizvi with flowers after his release.

    The group then accompanied Rizvi to his home in Mohammadpur.

    Rizvi and over 400 BNP activists were arrested in a raid on the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Dec 7.

    Rizvi’s lawyers said he had secured bail in 50 cases since his arrest and it had taken four and a half months to do so. He secured the final bail required for his release from the Gopalganj Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

