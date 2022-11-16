Reactions to Trump announcing 2024 White House bid

Donald Trump's aides filed paperwork for his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday as the former president launched a run to regain the title, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

Republicans are meanwhile closing in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

COMMENTS:

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FOUNDER, SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL, SINGAPORE (FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR)

"You know how you have a zombie that you can’t kill, like in the Night of the Walking Dead? That’s Trump. He’s the orange zombie that the Republicans are desperate to make extinct, but because of his personality - which is driven by money and attention - there would be absolutely no reason for him not to run for President.

"This is distressing the Republicans because they want to move past Trump. They clearly have lost momentum from an election point of view.

"Trump is fighting (like it’s) 2016-17 in 2024, but the world’s moving to 2030.

"He’s the Holy Trinity of market lubrication – stimulus, through deficit spending, low interest rates - easy money - and a lack of regulation. But the flip side is (investors) also know that he creates what markets absolutely hate: political instability. If any one of those other candidates can present themselves with some of the Trump messaging without the Trump drama, there might be opportunities."

SHANE OLIVER, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, AMP, SYDNEY

"While the Trump era was associated with mostly strong share markets, it also saw two years of rough returns – 2018 which his trade war policies influenced and 2020, which was due to COVID – and things have changed a lot since then so its doubtful investors would be concluding a new Trump presidency would necessarily be good for shares.