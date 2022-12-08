Deadly Naya Paltan clashes with police mark run-up to BNP’s Dec 10 Dhaka rally





The war of words between the two main political camps of Bangladesh over the BNP’s planned Dec 10 rally in Dhaka has turned violent, with a supporter of the opposition party dead in clashes with police.



The BNP called district-level protests for Thursday after the detention of several central leaders and hundreds of activists following the violence that started on Wednesday afternoon when police tried to disperse the supporters who gathered outside the party office in Naya Paltan to prepare for the rally.



With the venue for the programme still not confirmed, police said the BNP planned a violent blockade instead of a rally as the law enforcers claimed to have recovered crude bombs, rice, water, lentils and firewood in and outside the party office in a raid after the clashes.



As many as 10 prison vans packed with opposition activists left the party office in the evening with sounds of sporadic firing from tear gas launchers and shotguns still being heard in the area.



At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, at least 20 people came with injuries received during the clashes. One of them, Md Mokbul, a 32-year-old BNP supporter and artisan of shoes and clothing, died. Two others were admitted with shotgun pellets in their bodies while the rest left after getting first-aid.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir staged a sit-in outside the party office after being barred by the law enforcers from entering the headquarters, from where police claimed to have recovered crude bombs.