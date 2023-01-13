Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud

A New York judge on Friday sentenced DonaldTrump's namesake real estate company to pay a maximum $1.61 million criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

Merchan on Tuesday sentenced Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump's family for a half-century and was the company's former chief financial officer, to five months in jail after he testified as the prosecution's star witness.