Biden's strategic silence on Trump may be tested in days ahead

Biden is set to travel on Monday to a manufacturing facility in Minnesota and is expected to be in the White House on Tuesday, when Trump is due to turn himself in to authorities in New York, where a grand jury indicted him.

"They've been smart to stay out of it," Democratic strategist Lis Smith said of the White House strategy on Trump. "In 2020, Joe Biden benefited from voters' exhaustion with the chaos of the Trump administration. The split screen of President Biden focused on doing his job well versus Trump and the Republican Party in chaos will only help him."

Trump as president publicly referred to Biden as a criminal and labeled protesters "thugs." Trump faces other investigations related to his role in the Jan 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol by his supporters and his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

The White House has said it will not comment on Trump because his actions are being investigated by Biden's own Justice Department, which the president has pledged to leave independent.

That calculation could shift if Trump supporters upset by the criminal charges erupt in violence and once Biden begins an expected re-election campaign and may be forced eventually to confront Trump directly on a debate stage. Trump is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024.

Biden had not yet been inaugurated as president when the Capitol attack occurred. On that day, Biden urged Trump to call off the rioters, asking him on social media to "go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Friday about any precautions the federal government may be making, except to say that "we're always prepared" for the prospect of violence. Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden's often-stated support for people to "protest peacefully."

Trump is set to plead not guilty to the charges and has indicated he will not drop out of the race.

Biden views his predecessor as stoking a dangerous movement, and his warnings about "MAGA" extremism are heartfelt, according to two people who have spoken with the president recently.