    বাংলা

    White House calls on Bangladesh to investigate reports of pre-election violence

    The United States is concerned about the reports and is monitoring developments in Bangladesh "very, very closely," national security spokesperson John Kirby says

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 07:49 PM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 07:49 PM


    The White House on Friday called on the government of Bangladesh to fully investigate reports of violence against journalists and human rights activists ahead of a major political protest, and urged all parties to refrain from violence.

    Local media in Bangladesh this week reported police killed one person and wounded more than 60 people on Wednesday in Dhaka when they fired upon activists and members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the country's largest opposition party.

    The Voice of America, meanwhile, reported that thousands of BNP members had been arrested over the past month ahead of a protest planned by the party in Dhaka on Saturday that activists say could attract 1 million people.

    The United States is concerned about the reports and is monitoring developments in Bangladesh "very, very closely," national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

    Kirby said the United States was continuing to call for the right of Bangladesh citizens to engage in peaceful protests without fear, intimidation, harassment or violence.

    "We call on all parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, to refrain from violence. We want to see them refrain from harassment, intimidation, and we call on the government to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites or conducts violence against any other party," he said.

    Kirby said Washington was also urging government authorities in Bangladesh to "fully investigate reports of violence in a thorough, transparent and impartial manner."

    The protest comes ahead of national elections planned in Bangladesh next year.

    RELATED STORIES
    The ruling Awami League activists took out small processions in their neighbourhoods of Dhaka on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, to make their presence known and counter the BNP’s rally.
    AL active in Dhaka before BNP rally
    Ruling party activists bring out small processions in their neighbourhoods to make their presence known
    BNP activists gather at Golapbagh field in Sayedabad on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, the eve of the anti-government rally.
    BNP activists start gathering at Golapbagh
    Many say they will stay overnight at the open-air venue. Some are streaming the scenes live on social media
    Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were taken to the court in this police vehicle.
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas sent to jail
    They were arrested on charges of inciting attacks on the police in the wake of the violent clashes in Naya Paltan
    Biplob Kumar Sarkar, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, speaks to reporters after allegations that police blocked devotees during Jummah prayers in the Naya Paltan area on Friday, Dec 9, 2022.
    Jamaat activists disguised as devotees trying to stir unrest: police
    Many in the Naya Paltan area claimed that police had attempted to block people trying to attend Jummah prayers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher