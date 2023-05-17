Pakistan authorities warn ex-PM Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects

Pakistan's government accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday of sheltering aides and supporters wanted over attacks on the army following his arrest last week, and warned he had 24 hours to hand them over or face a police operation.

Khan's arrest and the violence that followed has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan has been facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing IMF funding critical to averting a balance of payment crisis.

Khan said his arrest was imminent.

"Probably my last tweet before my next arrest," he tweeted Wednesday evening, adding that police have surrounded his house in eastern city of Lahore.