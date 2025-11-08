Interim government’s duty is elections not party interests, says Tarique

Tarique Rahman has said the main duty of the interim government is to organise elections rather than advance any party interest.

Speaking virtually from London at a conference of Matua community representatives on Saturday, the BNP’s acting chairman reflected on Bangladesh’s current political situation, emphasising the need for a democratic government accountable to the people.

He said the BNP has chosen to respond to the government with a note of dissent rather than applying pressure, a practice the party calls the “decent way”.

Tarique warned that some participants in “anti-fascist” movements may inadvertently create conditions that undermine the rights and opportunities of many citizens.

He noted that political instability could provide avenues for defeated, exiled “fascist” forces to return and obstruct the democratic process.

The leader called on the interim government and “anti-fascist” democratic forces to remain alert against “hidden tactics by defeated forces seeking to destabilise” the country.

He stressed that “maintaining a united anti-fascist front is a key strategy to prevent the country from being destabilised”.

According to him, his party has maintained “a cooperative and conciliatory” approach with the interim government and allies in “anti-fascist” movements.

He described the BNP as a peaceful, tolerant, people-focused democratic political party that values differing opinions and aims to ensure political and economic empowerment of the people.

Tarique added, “To establish a Bangladesh of harmony and prosperity, the BNP has already presented a detailed plan before the people. It is your verdict, and the verdict of the people of the country that matters.”

He said the party plans to issue family cards in the names of women heads of 5 million economically disadvantaged families if it comes to power, and gradually support marginal and small-to-medium farmers to achieve financial independence through a “farmers’ card” initiative.

The BNP leader urged the community to ensure that their religious identity is not exploited for party interests and to remain alert, stressing that “no one should see themselves as a minority. As Bangladeshis, in this independent country, our rights are equal.

“National and public interest come before individual or party interests. That is why we say ‘Me after we, our interests after the country, Bangladesh first’.”

Tarique sought the full support and cooperation of the Hindu community in the approaching general election.