Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Interim government’s duty is elections not party interests, says Tarique

He calls for vigilance against “hidden tactics of defeated forces”

Interim govt not for party interests: Tarique

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 09:42 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 09:42 PM

Related Stories
Khosru criticises ‘comfort politics’ without elections
Khosru criticises ‘comfort politics’ without elections
Nomination row: BNP suspends Sitakunda convenor
Nomination row: BNP suspends Sitakunda convenor
Pre-Aug 5 aspirations still unmet: Nur
Pre-Aug 5 aspirations still unmet: Nur
Referendum only through parliament: Khosru
Referendum only through parliament: Khosru
Read More
Police crackdown on teacher protest wounds 125
Police crackdown on teacher protest wounds 125
Work under way on Putin nuclear test order: Lavrov
Work under way on Putin nuclear test order: Lavrov
LDA vows action if Ctg Port lease no withdrawn
LDA vows action if Ctg Port lease no withdrawn
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More