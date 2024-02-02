Raushan-led faction occupies Jatiya Party office, holds media briefing

Supporters of Raushan Ershad have held a media briefing after occupying the Jatiya Party's headquarters in Dhaka's Kakrail for around one and a half hours.

Around 50 party members, led by Kazi Mamunur Rashid, the acting secretary general of Raushan's faction, gathered at the office in Bijoy Nagar around 10:30 am on Friday. They entered the building after paying tribute to the party's founder HM Ershad.

Internal strife has been a longstanding issue within the main opposition in parliament and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of Ershad in 2019.

Ershad's wife Raushan and brother GM Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.