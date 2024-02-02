    বাংলা

    Raushan-led faction occupies Jatiya Party office, holds media briefing

    Kazi Mamunur Rashid, the acting secretary general of Raushan's faction, accuse rivals GM Quader and Mujibul Haque of tarnishing the party's image

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 11:19 AM

    Supporters of Raushan Ershad have held a media briefing after occupying the Jatiya Party's headquarters in Dhaka's Kakrail for around one and a half hours.

    Around 50 party members, led by Kazi Mamunur Rashid, the acting secretary general of Raushan's faction, gathered at the office in Bijoy Nagar around 10:30 am on Friday. They entered the building after paying tribute to the party's founder HM Ershad.

    Internal strife has been a longstanding issue within the main opposition in parliament and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of Ershad in 2019.

    Ershad's wife Raushan and brother GM Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.

    The rift once again came to the fore on Jan 28 when Raushan declared herself the party chief, dismissing Chairman Quader and General Secretary Mojibul Haque Chunnu from their roles.

    Chunnu, however, brushed aside Raushan's claim to party leadership, and said her "ceremonial" role as chief patron did not grant her decision-making power within the party.

    Amid the infighting, Quader was named the Leader of the Official Opposition in parliament as the Jatiya Party became the main opposition party for a third consecutive term.

    Mamunur slammed Quader and Chunnu for 'damaging the party's image'. "Under the leadership of Raushan Ershad, we now have a strong, revitalised group to take the party forward."

    RELATED STORIES
    Jatiya Party's Chunnu dismisses Raushan Ershad's leadership claim
    JP's Chunnu dismisses Raushan's leadership claim
    The party's general secretary says Raushan's 'ceremonial' position as party patron does not empower her to make such decisions
    Raushan Ershad 'terminates' GM Quader, Mojibul Haque from leading Jatiya Party posts
    Raushan 'terminates' GM Quader, Chunnu from Jatiya Party posts
    She declares herself the chief of the party following a meeting with agitating party leaders and activists
    Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy
    Quader ousts top Raushon loyalists Rashid, Sunil Shuvo
    The purge comes as a long-drawn power struggle plays out
    Jatiya Party supporters campaign in Dhaka
    Jatiya Party MPs-elect to take oath Wednesday
    The party reverses its decision not to join the oath-taking ceremony with others

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps