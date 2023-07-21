Police deployed at Gono Odhikar Parishad central office after row between party leaders, office space owner

Police have been deployed to maintain calm after a dispute between the Pritam-Zaman Tower owner and the Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur and his followers over the possession of the party office.

The central office of Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad is housed on the fifth floor of the building in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan.

Confirming the deployment, Paltan Police Station chief Md Salauddin said his men had to intervene when the dispute between the owners and party men reached an impasse on Thursday over rent arrears.

“The owner called us to prevent Nur’s men from breaking the lock he put in while Nur complained about the owner’s men preventing them from entering their office. We had no option but to intervene,” he said.