Police deployed at Gono Odhikar Parishad central office after row between party leaders, office space owner

Police have been deployed to maintain calm after a dispute between the Pritam-Zaman Tower owner and the Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur and his followers over the possession of the party office.
The central office of Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad is housed on the fifth floor of the building in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan.
Confirming the deployment, Paltan Police Station chief Md Salauddin said his men had to intervene when the dispute between the owners and party men reached an impasse on Thursday over rent arrears.
“The owner called us to prevent Nur’s men from breaking the lock he put in while Nur complained about the owner’s men preventing them from entering their office. We had no option but to intervene,” he said.
Nur, the Gono Odhikar Parishad chief recently re-elected in the party’s council, said Mia Mashiuzzaman, a retired Bangladesh Army colonel and the commercial space owner, let the party use the space.
Both Nur and Mashiuzzaman admitted that the retired colonel backed away from the party activities following the recent development over the party leadership between Nur and Reza Kibria, the party’s former convener.
Since then, Mashiuzzaman sought a monthly charge from the party to cover the rent for the space at the Pritam-Zaman Tower and eventually, on Jul 7, served a notice to the party to vacate the premises within the next two days over arrears.
When they arrived on Thursday afternoon, Nur said his men spotted their office was locked by a freshly installed collapsible gate and guarded by two heavy-set armed men.
“The guards pushed and shoved some of my men who wanted to enter the office,” Nur said while speaking to journalists who went to cover the incident.
Mashiuzzaman said Nur’s men broke the lock he installed on the property and entered without permission while police attempted to calm both sides.
The Gono Odhikar Parishad chief said he filed a general diary, or GD, with Paltan Police Station in connection to the incident.
Paltan Station chief Saluddin said no such GD was filed.